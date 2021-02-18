Lorraine Larstead

Lorraine J. Carlson Larstead, 92, of Ballard, Utah, formerly of Beaumont, passed away at the home of her daughter, Kelley and Gerry Feb. 10, 2021, with family by her side.
Lorraine was born Aug. 15, 1928 in Pasadena to Roy and Ruth Glass Carlson.
She married Tom Larstead in 1977. He passed away in 2005.
Lorraine attended Pasadena schools and enjoyed playing the cello in high school.
She then attended Pasadena City College with such diverse interests as geology and philosophy.
She loved taking the trolley rides to the beaches.
She was quite vivacious as a teen; she loved to sing along with popular tunes of the times and loved popular dancing.
She raised her family and worked most of her life in Beaumont.
In later years, she put herself through licensed vocational nursing school (what is now known as the LPN program) while being a single parent and working.
Along with frequent moves, came frequent jobs: bank bookkeeper/teller, See’s Candies, data processing — even taking in laundry — until settling on nursing.
Lorraine had a deep love for all of God’s creations.
Lorraine even found beauty in a weed, and tried to help her kids see life through joyful, optimistic eyes.
She did the very best she could. She loved the old adage "Always a Student, Always a Teacher”.
She is survived by her children Connie (Richard), Pam (Mark), Scott, Kelley (Gerry), Kacey (Michelle); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and husband.
Per her wishes she was cremated. Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com .
