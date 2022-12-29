Lora Lee Barrett, 92, of Cherry Valley passed away Dec. 15 in Redlands.
Lora Lee was born in Porterville March 24, 1930 to John and Alameda Todd who preceded her in death.
Her great-grandson Michael Dall, sister Eleanor Bond, brothers Stan Todd and Jack Todd, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children Michael, Robert, John, James and Carol Lynn, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was retired after working in realty for 40 years and attended Fellowship Church.
She enjoyed her grand kids, knitting, knitting for her grandkids, and reading.
Her hope was not in her own good doings but in the saving grace of the Son of God, her family states.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fellowship Church library and children ministries in her name.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont.
