Lola R. Hibbs of Sun Lakes, Banning, and longtime resident of Redlands, died peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 4. She was born Oct. 24, 1938, in Riverside.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was predeceased by Darold, her husband of 56 years. She is survived by her daughter Julie and daughter-in-law Kelly Richard, daughter Kathy and son-in-law Bill Gray, son Jeff and daughter-in-law Melissa and grandchildren Travis, Ryan and Katelyn Hibbs and Leo Gray.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid genealogist who spent decades gathering and documenting extended family histories.

She will be missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held privately.

