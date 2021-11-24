Lola Parchment passed away Nov. 7, 2021 in Banning. She was 101.
Lola was born Aug. 8, 1920 in Parris, Idaho.
Lola moved from Parris when she was 14 to Pleasant Grove, Utah, where she attended Pleasant Grove High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from BYU.
We have so many fond memories of her coming back to Utah, visiting us every summer. The cabin, the mountains, the plays, the talks, the togetherness, the love — we will miss her dearly. Her sweet smile, the genuineness of her love and her spunk — she was beloved by everyonr she met.
She was a retired kindergarten teacher. She taught at schools in Redondo Beach, Long Beach and at a school in Hawaii for over 30 years. She was beloved by all of her students.
She enjoyed reading, learning, theatre, spending time with family and friends and turning 100. She was a member of the golf club — she even scored a hole-in-one — chorale singing group at Sun Lakes Country Club, card-club and did Tai Chi.
She is survived by nieces Nanette Jones (Mike Jones) and Heather Ashton (Mark); nephews James I. Grant (Julie Grant) and Todd N. Grant (Kimberly Grant); brother-in-law Rod Wendt; Martha Fennessy; James Parchment; Jay Fennessy; Kris, Kim, Keri, Kelly, Robert, James, Jr.; nine great-grandchildre; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband James Parchment; Rick Smith (previously married and divorced); son Charles Smith; father Irwin Jensen; mother Elizza May Jensen; sister Barbara Wendt; and brother-in-law Charles Lehmberg
