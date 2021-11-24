Obit-Lola Parchment (Weaver).tif

Lola Parchment passed away Nov. 7, 2021 in Banning. She was 101.

Lola was born Aug. 8, 1920 in Parris, Idaho.

Lola moved from Parris when she was 14 to Pleasant Grove, Utah, where she attended Pleasant Grove High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from BYU.

We have so many fond memories of her coming back to Utah, visiting us every summer. The cabin, the mountains, the plays, the talks, the togetherness, the love — we will miss her dearly. Her sweet smile, the genuineness of her love and her spunk — she was beloved by everyonr she met.

She was a retired kindergarten teacher. She taught at schools in Redondo Beach, Long Beach and at a school in Hawaii for over 30 years. She was beloved by all of her students.

She enjoyed reading, learning, theatre, spending time with family and friends and turning 100. She was a member of the golf club — she even scored a hole-in-one — chorale singing group at Sun Lakes Country Club, card-club and did Tai Chi.

She is survived by nieces Nanette Jones (Mike Jones) and Heather Ashton (Mark); nephews James I. Grant (Julie Grant) and Todd N. Grant (Kimberly Grant); brother-in-law Rod Wendt; Martha Fennessy; James Parchment; Jay Fennessy; Kris, Kim, Keri, Kelly, Robert, James, Jr.; nine great-grandchildre; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband James Parchment; Rick Smith (previously married and divorced); son Charles Smith; father Irwin Jensen; mother Elizza May Jensen; sister Barbara Wendt; and brother-in-law Charles Lehmberg

Tags

More from this section

Rebecca Susan Boatright

Rebecca Susan Boatright

Rebecca Susan Boatright was a long-time resident of the Inland Empire. She tragically passed away on Nov. 2, 2021 due to a fatal stroke.

Lola Parchment

Lola Parchment

Lola Parchment passed away Nov. 7, 2021 in Banning. She was 101.

Bruce H. Reese, Jr.

Bruce H. Reese, Jr.

Bruce Howard Reese, Jr., born on Jan. 21, 1947 to Pricilla and Bruce H. Reese Sr., passed to Eternal Life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sept. 23, 2021.

Richard Torres

Richard Torres

Richard Torres passed away Nov. 19, 2021 in Beaumont due to a heart attack. He was 67.

Douglas Duane Pickering

Douglas Duane Pickering

Douglas “Doug” Duane Pickering, 73, of Capulin, Co (formerly Dupo, Il) passed away on November 13, 2021. Born on October 31, 1948 in East St. Louis, Il, the son of the late Clarence and Isabel (nee Goley) Pickering, Doug proudly served in the United States Army, and was a Vietnam Veteran. He…

Shawnoa Ann Dailey

Shawnoa Ann Dailey

Morongo Indian Reservation — Shawnoa A. Dailey, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2021 at her home in Banning.