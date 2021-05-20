Lois Wurtz (Schneider) was born in Sundance, Wyo. on Sept. 11, 1936 to Alameda Schneider and her husband, William C. Schneider.
Her brothers and sisters were Richard Schneider, Harold Schneider, Pearl Stone, Florence Dobbs, and Claud Schneider.
Lois graduated from Jordan High School in Long Beach and attended Long Beach City College.
Lois worked for the General Telephone Company, Western Gear Corp., and the city of San Bernardino, Social Services Department, where she retired.
Lois loved being with her sorority sisters, and enjoyed traveling with them enjoying life.
She also traveled with family and friends all over the world.
Lois Wurtz (Schneider) is survived by her nieces and nephews: Jim Stone, Glenn Dobbs, Bill Stone, Richard Schneider, Ellen Kirk, Dorothy Carrow, Janet Dexter, and Gene Schneider (deceased).
M. Lois Wurtz will be laid to rest with a ceremony on Friday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, 449 Delaware in Newcastle, Wyo.
Her kindness, love and estate will be donated to St. Jude’s Cancer Hospital.
