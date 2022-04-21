Linda Lee Ward, 77, of Banning passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Linda was born Jan. 26, 1945 in Chicago.
Linda retired from the food industry over 15 years ago. Linda is survived by her daughters Deborah Corbin, Denise Hardgrave-Dunbor, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by their daughter Dawn Hardgrave.
A visitation for Linda was held April 15, 2022 at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Ward family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.