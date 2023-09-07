Linda Kaye Maddox was born to the union of Will and Marie Maddox on May 16, 1956, in Bastrop, La.
Kaye left Louisiana and moved to California with her family. She attended Banning High School where she graduated.
After graduation, she started a career caring for developmentally disabled adults at Valley View.
Kaye met her first love, Jeffrey Ware, and they had a daughter Timica Ware.
Kaye attended Shiloh Baptist Church and she had a great love for the Lord.
Kaye was very entertaining: she knew how to make you laugh. She loved to dance and had an eye for fashion. You would never catch Kaye not dressed to impress. She had a love for people.
Kaye had two favorite quotes: “Don’t ask me twice because you heard me the first time” and “Don’t pick no shade tree for me to sit under.”
Kaye was preceded in death by her father Will Maddox; mother Marie Maddox; brothers Richard Winzer and Lacey Winzer; grandson Prewitt Kinermon; nephews Carlos Johnson and Dom Winzer; and her husband Jose Zarita.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughter Timica Ware of San Jacinto; granddaughter Kamiesha Kincey of Las Vegas; great-grandsons Mekye Kincey-Clark and Legend Jones; sisters Madgie Cash of San Bernardino, Johnnie B Jackson of Oakland, Jean Wade of Banning and Shirley Maddox of Hemet; also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
