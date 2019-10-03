Linda Jean Martin

Linda Jean Martin, 74, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in Grants Pass, Ore.

She was born in Eugene, Ore. to Richard and Betty Blean and raised in Eugene, Portland and Newport, Ore.

In 1965 Linda relocated to Santa Ana and in 1977 moved to Cherry Valley.

Linda worked at Deutsch in Banning and then at Goody in Beaumont until they closed.

She also worked at Kmart for a short time and then KSD until her retirement in 2007.

In September 2009 Linda returned to Oregon to be closer to family.

Linda enjoyed being a mom and loved her children.

She also loved animals and had many pets over the years.

She is survived by sons Robert Martin of Grants Pass, Ore., and Kevin Martin of Woodland Hills, Calif.; daughter Lisa Martin of Grants Pass; and granddaughter Madison.

Private services have been held.

