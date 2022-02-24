Linda Ann Barcott

Our beloved Mother, Nana, Aunt and friend Linda Ann Burley passed away on Sunday Feb. 6, 2022 in Des Moines, Iowa.
She will be deeply missed, but we can imagine the heavenly celebration as she is reunited with her parents Carl Burley and Phyllis Bryant. Siblings Kathy Heidrick, Mark Burley and Craig Burley and lastly her grandson Braiden Czumaj
Linda Ann Burley was born on May 31, 1959 in Riverside California to Carl and Phyllis Burley.
She was raised in Beaumont and Cherry Valley.
She worked in and out of the food and factory industry.
Outside of work Linda was on the go, whether it be cleaning, cooking, dancing to her music or exploring the nature around her. She was selfless/kind fiery strong and creative.
Her kindness made her a people person. She can make any one laugh.
She is survived by her sisters Vivian Enriquez, Carla Murray and Denise Burley. Children Calenne Tyler, Zachary Barcott and Raymond Landry. And grandchildren Britnee Tyler, Miguel Calderon and Alyse Calderon.
We will continue to cherish and celebrate her life forever in our hearts
Service will be announced at a later date.
