Lila Marie Burden

Lila Marie Burden passed away on Aug. 8 at home in the company of her family, at the age of 92. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Burden was a talented artist, doll maker, quilter and mechanic.

She was a foreman of Akron manufacturing, a small business that manufactured green stamp machines in the late 1960s.

She is survived by five children, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a funeral at Desert Lawn Cemetery on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

Tags

More from this section

Cecil Taylor

Cecil Taylor

Cecil Taylor passed away on May 11, while on a European trip with his wife, Betty. Taylor was born in Missouri, but grew up in southern California, and then spent the last 40 years of his life in Oregon.

Stella Parks

Stella Parks

Stella Lea Parks, who served on the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District board and also was the first woman to serve on the board of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11 at her home in Cherry Valley.

Lila Marie Burden

Lila Marie Burden

Lila Marie Burden passed away on Aug. 8 at home in the company of her family, at the age of 92. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Burden was a talented artist, doll maker, quilter and mechanic.

Georgia Muncy

Georgia Muncy

Georgia Juanita Johnson Town Muncy was born in Talihina, Okla. On June 20, 1929, and passed away July 31, 2019 in Riverside at the age of 90.