Lila Marie Burden passed away on Aug. 8 at home in the company of her family, at the age of 92. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Burden was a talented artist, doll maker, quilter and mechanic.
She was a foreman of Akron manufacturing, a small business that manufactured green stamp machines in the late 1960s.
She is survived by five children, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a funeral at Desert Lawn Cemetery on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.
