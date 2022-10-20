Lewey Bernard was born on a hot summer day Aug. 9,1956, in Fayetteville N.C. to Theophilus LeDavid and Eula Anne Wright. He was the seventh of 10 children. Lewey passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in his home in Beaumont.
He attended the Upward Bound program at Marist before graduating from Poughkeepsie High School in New York in 1975. That program piqued his interest for college, and he was accepted at Marist. There he met many lifetime friends.
His first daughter Ebony was born in 1982.
Lewey was employed for many years as a transit bus operator for the city of Poughkeepsie and Leprechaun Lines of New Windsor, N.Y.
After receiving an invitation from his elder brother Ibn to live in California, he and fiancé, Gail Parker, relocated.
In 1989 they married and to this union were born Jaheed, Kiswana and Akeem. During those years he was employed as a medical courier.
In the late-1990s he returned to the East Coast and was employed by IBM as a stock room inventory specialist. As was his dad, Lewey was able to do many labor jobs related to construction to support his family. He loved singing, playing basketball and was an avid Cowboys fan.
In 2005, he moved to Goose Creek, S.C., where he rekindled his relationship with Christ through the help of his dad and Pastor Harry Williams of the Shiloh SDA Church in Charleston. During that time, he was rebaptized.
In 2010 he was diagnosed with cancer, yet his “spirit” was one of acknowledgement and acceptance of Yahweh’s plan of grace for his life. In August of 2010 he moved to California to live with his sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Chris. For 12 years Lewey was a beloved member of the San Bernardino 16th Street SDA Church. Where he will be sorely missed.
Lewey was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother (1964); mom (1986); his wife Gail (2007); his elder brother (2015) and his dad (2022).
He leaves to remember his life: his children, Ebony; Jaheed (seven grandchildren); Kiswana (seven grandchildren); Akeem (two grandchildren); and Raheem Webb; his siblings: Sarah, Robert (Lydia) Theresa, Diane, Theola and Mercedes (sister-in-law) and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
