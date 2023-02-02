OBIT Fawcett.tif

Lester L. Fawcett, formerly of Cherry Valley, passed away Jan. 18, 2023.

He was born on Oct. 17, 1949.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia. He was the devoted father of Jason (Jeanette), Leanne (Daniel) Kemmer, Kimberly (Humberto) Pulido, Christopher (Tiffaney), Katie (Ryan) Wiens and Jonathan Fawcett; cherished “Papa” of 14 grandchildren and dear brother of Edgar Fawcett.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Evelyn Fawcett, brother Dale Fawcett, and grandson Weston Wiens.

Services were held on Jan. 24 in Hamburg, N.Y., where he has resided for the last 10 years.

Interment will take place in the Spring, at the Veterans Cemetery in Pembroke, N.Y.

