Long-time Yucaipa businessman LeRoy “Ken” Rachal, 86, died on Jan. 10, 2023, of natural causes at Redlands Community Hospital.
Rachal and his wife Sharon first opened Rachal’s Art Center in the current RE/MAX building on Yucaipa Boulevard in 1981.
They relocated to their own building on Yucaipa Boulevard in 1985, where they remained for 37 years. They provided community residents with art classes and supplies, and picture framing services until they closed their doors in 2022 due to COVID-19.
“We worked together, side-by-side for 40 years,” Sharon Rachal said.
LeRoy (Ken) Rachal was born in Cincinnati on March 14, 1937, to John and Marcella Rachal.
After completing his schooling, he served in the U.S Army Reserves for eight years, where he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
Rachal came to California in the early 1960s, where he met and married his wife, Sharon, in 1964. He worked as a heavy-duty mechanic and then worked for General Telephone Co. (GTE) for 38 years.
The Rachals came to Yucaipa with their children Cindy, Jim, John and Joe, in 1977. While Sharon taught art, Ken went back to school to learn picture framing for their business.
Rachal also coached his children’s baseball teams, was involved in YMCA activities, the Yucaipa Kiwanis Club and many other community events. The family has recently donated his tools to Habitat for Humanity.
“Dad supported our sports and athletics and took us camping along with other outdoor activities,” son Joe Rachal said. “He also helped raise (Yucaipa resident) Tim Miller, who was like another brother to us.”
“I think it’s amazing that we were married for 59 years,” Sharon Rachal said. “And also for working together for that many years. I miss him.”
Ken Rachal is survived by his wife, Sharon, their four children, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave., corner of Euclid and Seventh streets, Beaumont, on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. A light lunch will follow the services.
