At age 92, Leo G. Armenta passed away on Sept. 30.
He was born May 7, 1928 in Colton and was the middle child of Feliciano and Maria Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Elisabeth in 2003; sisters Vera, Irene and Tina.
He is survived by his brother Henry and daughters Elizabeth, Evelyn and Lillian.
After graduation from Colton High School Leo enlisted in the Army. He was deployed to Austria in the Army of occupation where he worked as a mechanic. He met his wife in Vienna and they married in 1953. They were married for 49 years.
He retired from the Army in 1967 and a year later started working for the Colton Post Office for 20 years.
Upon retirement, he moved to Banning until his recent passing.
His hobbies included family gatherings, fishing, ham operator and enjoying his dogs. He was an avid traveler, which included China.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.
A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Mission Inn.
The inurnment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.
