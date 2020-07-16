Lemond Nathaniel Worley died on May 15.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1932 in Texas.
As a young man he worked on the big rigs in the oil fields.
He joined the Navy and became a Yeoman under the command of the Fleet Admiral during the Korean War.
He was an avid reader, loved history, was a talented guitar player and singer.
He also wrote several books for his own pleasure.
He is survived by his wife Iris Worley; daughters Sherry Higbee and Kristen Theesen; and step-daughters Eyvonne LamMons, Konnie Becerra, Koleen Sibole and Kookie Williams; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Commented