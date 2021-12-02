Lee Alan Snider, also known as Leeski or Pops, passed away Nov. 17, 2021 in Cherry Valley.
He was 64. Lee was born Oct. 26 in 1957 in Blythe.
He was self-employed and was an Eagles member. He loved fishing and off-roading.
He is survived by wife Beverly Snider; son Tommy Platton; daughters Stephanie and Amanda; brothers Bill, Danny and Roger; sister Debbie Douglas; grandchildren Ethan, Delaney, Tristessa and Levi; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by father Roger; mother Luella and sister Tina.
