Lawrence Baca, 80, died July 7 in Fresno.
Lawrence was born Jan. 6, 1940 in New Mexico, to his parents Eulalio and Adela Baca.
In 1958, Lawrence married his high school sweetheart and late wife Janice Caldwell.
Both lived and thrived in Banning and later moved to Fresno.
Lawrence was a member of former Precious Blood Catholic Church in Banning; where Lawrence and Janice were married and both sons were baptized, attended school and served as altar boys.
Janice would be memorialized at the same church.
Lawrence worked many years for the State of California starting with CalTrans and retiring as a district manager of Cal Osha.
In high school and college, he played basketball and won the CIF championship playing for Banning High in 1957.
Lawrence loved golfing, hunting, boating and spending time on June Lake with close family and friends.
He is survived by sons Greg and Steve; daughter-in-law Katie; Steve’s partner Ulysses; and former daughter-in-law Kathy; grandchildren Michael, who lived and cared for Lawrence, Amy and Gracie; great-grandson Michael Jr. (Joey); a brother; three sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews along with great-nieces and nephews.
Lawrence’s grandchildren meant the world to him.
A memorial service will be scheduled later in Banning.
Condolences may be forwarded to:
Greg Baca at 11320 N Blue Sage Ave, Fresno, CA 93730 or Steve Baca at 900 Palmetto Avenue, Pacifica, CA 94044.
Commented