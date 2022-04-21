Lawrence F. Robinson passed away peacefully on April 9 in Bend, Ore.
He is survived by his wife Irma, to whom he was married for over 52 years and described as “the sunshine of my life” and his endless source of pride, daughter Bonnie Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Cyndi Moore, brother Price Robinson, and sister Willene Robinson.
Larry (or “Sonny” to his family and hometown friends) was born in Riverside, the son of William and Nancy Robinson who ventured to California from Oklahoma.
Most of his childhood was spent in Banning, where he excelled and was widely known for his athletic accomplishments in football, basketball, baseball, diving, and track and field to name a few. His leadership capabilities surfaced very early in life when he graduated as the Student Body President of Banning High.
Larry obtained both a Bachelor’s and Master of Public Administration from Pepperdine University, Los Angeles, California.
At the early age of 21, he was recruited by the Banning Chief of Police to join the force as a police officer there. In 1963 Larry joined the Torrance Police Department, where he steadily progressed up the ranks to Captain. A career highlight was in attending the F.B.I. National Academy with law enforcement leaders from around the globe. Larry’s career in law enforcement, at its core, was about leading with common sense and integrity, demonstrating high moral character, protecting the safety and well-being of others, and achieving trusted relationships both within the organization and the community whom he was proud to serve. Following his retirement, Larry shared “My thirty-two-year career in law enforcement allowed me a front row seat to the full spectrum of this existence we call life.”
Larry was very proud to be a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and, although not being of a particular religious faith, felt a deep spirituality which he believed came from his Native American roots.
With his zest for adventure, Larry traveled the world extensively with Irma, and pursued his passion for flying by becoming a licensed pilot. A personal highlight was in completing the 1982 Honolulu Marathon. Larry always appreciated reading about history and the latest best-selling thrillers. His love of the written word led him to author some of his own short stories.
Walking in nature, kayaking, and riding his bike always provided him with abundant joy. Larry also enjoyed strumming his banjo and ukulele, and in his earlier years hitting the high notes with his trumpet.
Life was never complete unless he had a pet at his side. Up until the end, his hand was lovingly nuzzled by his grateful dog McNabb, who came to him from Brightside Animal Shelter in Redmond, Ore.
In honor of Larry’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.
