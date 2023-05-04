Lawrence Andrew Cox, 91, of Banning, went home to be with the Lord on April 25 after a short illness.
Larry was born May 30, 1931, in Floyd, Va.
After completing high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Waltham, Mass., in 1952 he met his beloved wife Eileen at a Memorial Day Parade. Larry served his country for 20 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired at Norton Air Force Base in 1971 and worked for the water department for the city of San Bernardino until he retired in 1987.
He was an electrician by trade and his hobbies included working on cars and growing fruit trees.
He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for over 30 years.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Eileen T. Cox (Gaudet); son Ed Cox (Laura) of Roseburg, Ore.; daughter Lorraine Hannah (Doug) of Beaumont; son Ron Cox (Janet) of Hemet; son Gerald Cox (Eydie) of Highland; and son Ernie Cox (Suzie) of La Quinta. He has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Larry will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man of strong morals and integrity who worked hard and lived his life taking care of his family.
A celebration of life will be held on May 11 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1320 W. Williams St., Banning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.