OBIT Titus.tif

Lawerence Richard Titus of Banning, born April 18, 1954, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022.

Titus was a tire service man for a family-owned shop and a personal landscaper.

He was married to Mori Martinez. He is survived by his daughter Teresa; sons George, Bobby Sr. and Dustin; sisters Karen, Cheryl, Lynn and Brenda; brothers Ralphie (the third), Jerry and Tommy; granddaughters Debbie, Monica, Yetta, Abaliene, Sarah and Alice; grandsons Armando, Little George and Bobby Jr.; great-granddaughters Lahila and Selena; and great-grandson Esteban.

He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Jr., mother Elizabeth, sister Pamela and brother Ronnie.

Services for Lawerence will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at San Gorgonio Cemetery, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.

Tags

More from this section

Muriel Ann Davis

Muriel Ann Davis

Muriel Ann Davis, 90, of Banning passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Muriel was born in Saginaw, Mich.

Victor E. Andrade Jr

Victor E. Andrade Jr

Victor E. Andrade Jr. passed Oct. 17, 2022, in Loma Linda. He was born July 23, 1965, in Hemet, and he resided in Banning for 40 years.

Brien Lee Kinney

Brien Lee Kinney

Brien Lee Kinney of Cherry Valley was born in Covina on Aug. 21, 1959, and passed away on Oct. 4, 2022.

Dale Bock

Dale Bock

After fighting his 7-year battle with cancer, Dale Bock passed away peacefully to our Lord, at home with his family at his bedside Oct. 15, 2022.

Julie Kristine Potts

Julie Kristine Potts

Julie Kristine Potts passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, in Redlands Community Hospital with family by her side. She had fought a long battle with cancer and, more recently, COVID-19.