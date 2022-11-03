Lawerence Richard Titus of Banning, born April 18, 1954, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022.
Titus was a tire service man for a family-owned shop and a personal landscaper.
He was married to Mori Martinez. He is survived by his daughter Teresa; sons George, Bobby Sr. and Dustin; sisters Karen, Cheryl, Lynn and Brenda; brothers Ralphie (the third), Jerry and Tommy; granddaughters Debbie, Monica, Yetta, Abaliene, Sarah and Alice; grandsons Armando, Little George and Bobby Jr.; great-granddaughters Lahila and Selena; and great-grandson Esteban.
He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Jr., mother Elizabeth, sister Pamela and brother Ronnie.
Services for Lawerence will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at San Gorgonio Cemetery, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.