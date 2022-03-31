Obit-Lavon Rose Miranda Leimas (Weifels).tif

Lavon Rose Miranda Leimas was born on Sept. 26, 1956. Lavon passed away on March 20, 2022.

Lavon was one of eight children born to Tony G. and Minerva Rose Miranda.

Lavon has three sons: Antonio Orlando Miranda, Stacy Lloyd Leimas and K.C. Leimas; 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Lavon is survived by brothers Leroy, Joe and Paul Miranda; and sister Tonette Miranda or “Corn.” Lavon is preceded in death by her parents Tony G and Minerva Miranda; and brothers Antonio (Mottz) and Ralph (Odie) Miranda.

Lavon was a tribal member of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.

Lavon attended Banning schools.

Lavon was a very generous individual who always gave of her time and always was willing to help her family and non-family members when needed.

The loves of her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning, 92220.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Morongo Tribal Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning.

