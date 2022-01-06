Lavar Itric, 27, passed away Dec. 21, 2021. He was born May 21, 1994 in Banning, where he lived all his life.
He was a high school graduate.
Lavar will be missed dearly by his mother Camille Guassac of Banning; father Gregory Itric of Banning; siblings Dashion Itric, Juanita Guassac, Elijah Guassac, Cedrick Itric, Lillie Itric, Leala Itric, Peter Guassac, and Moe Itric of Banning.
He is preceded in death by his brother Damar Smith of Banning.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Morongo Community Center in Banning.
A graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery on the Morongo Reservation in Banning.
