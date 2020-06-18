LaVada Jean Combs died on June 14 in Fontana.
She was a resident of Yucaipa for 30 years.
LaVada was a housewife for 65 years.
She was a member of the Southern Baptist Church in Beaumont, Eastern Star, Ameranth, White Shrine and Golden Slipper.
She enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by daughters Beverly (Dave) Sparrow of Yucaipa, Peggy (Ken) Rambo of Falcon, Colo., and Janet (Lynn) Schwartz of Clear Lake, Texas; son Kim (Kerri) Combs of Cherry Valley; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband Roy W. Combs of Banning.
