Laurence Howard Silverman

Former school board member Laurence "Larry" Silverman died peacefully in his home on Sept. 26, 2021, of natural causes.
Larry was born Dec. 15, 1944.
He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years Alice Silverman.
Larry and Alice Silverman made Banning their home well over 50 years ago, and gave so much of themselves into the community.
Most will know Larry from his time as a teacher, junior high principal, and then elementary school principal in the Banning Unified School District, where he regularly promoted reading to kids by promising to put his desk on the roof of the school, or letting kids shave his beard after so many books were read.
He is survived by his three sons and their families, Ed Silverman, his wife Ayaka, and their son Sage and daughters Emmy and Maya; Scott Silverman, his wife Peyvand, and their daughter Ayla and son Shay; Jon Silverman, his wife Amanda, and their daughters Amelia and Rosalind.
Larry, Alice and the Silverman boys have cherished their ties to the Banning community and the many great friends developed over the years.
The Silverman family held a small live and virtual celebration of life on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Please contact the family for details.
A small graveside service with military honors will follow in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.