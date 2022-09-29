Laura Quesada

OBIT Quesada.tif

Laura "Chawa" Quesada, 74, of San Jacinto, passed away on Sept. 8, 2022.

Laura was born Sept. 1, 1948, in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico.

Laura was a member of Praised Chapel Christian Fellowship; she enjoyed reading and sewing.

Laura is survived by daughter Laura Ann Quesada, son Anthony Richard Quesada, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband Jose Quesada, son Joseph Daniel Quesada and daughter Erika Michelle Quesada.

A chapel service for Laura will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, followed by a reception from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contributions in Laura's memory may be made to gofundme, gofund.me/10a10a7a.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Quesada family.

