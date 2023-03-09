OBIt Goebel.tif

Laura G. Goebel, 67, of Cherry Valley, peacefully passed away on Feb. 28, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a difficult battle with cancer.

Laura was born on Aug. 14, 1955, in Anniston, Ala. Laura graduated from Beaumont High School in 1973.

Laura married her husband Michael in 1997.

In 2002, Laura opened her own business, Laura’s Custom Embroidery. She was passionate about embroidery, her customers, and she absolutely loved what she did for a living.

Laura was predeceased by her father William Carter and first husband Bill Taylor. Laura is survived by her husband Michael Goebel, daughter Rayce Taylor (Shannon), son Alan Taylor (Kira), mother Claudine Carter, sisters Billie Jean (John), Virginia, stepchildren Michael Jr. (Maria) Stephanie (Mike) and Tammy, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and “adopted family.”

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24, at Weaver Mortuary 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.

