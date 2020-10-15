Laura Ann Dahlstrom

Laura Dahlstrom, 58, passed away Oct. 7, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Greg Dahlstrom, children Michelle Pierce, Renee Dahlstrom, and Michelle Hisey, as well as her seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews that she dedicated much of her time to.
Laura is predeceased by her father Josef Zerr.
Laura was born on Dec. 26, 1961 in Los Angeles County, though she spent most of her life residing in Beaumont and Yucaipa.
Laura spent her days working for and furthering the success of the business her father opened, Hemet Valley Monuments.
Laura lived life to the fullest and spent many summers on the boat in Lake Havasu, finding pure joy with the wind in her hair and spreading her infectious laugh.
She enjoyed vacationing in Mexico and camping in the High Sierras with her close friends and family.
She often spent her time at home buried in a book, deeply invested in one of her favorite cooking shows, or simply playing fetch with her dog Junior.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, located at 1177 Beaumont Ave. 92223.
