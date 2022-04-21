Larry William passed away March 21, 2022 at Desert Regional Medical Center of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 79. Larry lived in Cabazon for more than 50 years.
He worked for the Mission Hills Country Club as a locker room attendent for 32 years. He was a member of the Cabazon Fellowship Church. He loved riding his motorcycle and traveling.
He is survived by wife Cassandra Wallis of Cabazon; daughter Dana Wallis of Cabazon; sons Lance Wallis of Austin, Minn., Mark Wallis of Palm Desert and Cole Wallis of Stillwater, Minn. He is also survived by Chastity Wallis-Bennicoff of Cottage Grove, Minn., Kelly Wallis of Cabazon and Cheri Main of Oregon City, Ore.; brothers and sisters Annie, Laurie, Jimmy, Gary, Wayne and Sean; 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by brothers Jesse Wallis, Llyod Wallis, Richard Wallis, Robert Wallis, Kenny Wallis, Jerry Wallis; sister Patsy Jackson; father Oscar “Jim” Wallis; mother Lilly Mae Moore-Wallis; son Leon Wallis; grandson Lance Phillip William Wallis; step-mother Pat Wallis; and grandson Adain Bennicoff.
A memorial will be held April 24 at 2 p.m. at Cabazon Community Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.