Larry R. Burgon of Banning, born Sept. 4, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah, peacefully passed away at home Jan. 28, 2023.
Larry proudly served his country in the Army.
He worked 35 years for the Union Pacific Railroad where he retired.
He was a member of the Banning Sportsmen Club for many years.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Sandra Burgon of 21 years; mother Delores Rohrback of Banning; brother Ralph (Irene) Burgon of Apple Valley; stepdaughter Natalie (Johnathan) Thomas of San Marcos; grandchildren Austin (Bailey) Forrester of Beaumont and Haley Thomas of San Marcos. Larry had many nephews and nieces that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Dale Burgon; stepfather Robert Rohrback; brothers Robert Burgon and Dennis Burgon.
Larry lived his life fully, loving his wife and enthusiastically spending time with his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family.
One of Larry’s favorite places to be was the beach. He also loved NASCAR, the Broncos and the Beach Boys.
There will be a church service at LifePoint Church, 565 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, at 11 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 11, with reception to follow.
If you want to wear something that represents the above joys of Larry please do, he would love that.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to LifePoint Church.
Larry will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery.
