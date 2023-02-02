OBIT Quinones.tif

Larry Quinones, 65, of Beaumont passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Larry was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Louisa and Avelino Quinones.

Larry loved spending time with his family, his pets, watching TV and listening to music. He was a member of Freedom in Christ Church.

Larry is survived by his wife of 29 years Maria Guadalupe de Quinones, his daughter Ashley Elizabeth Quinones, his sons Joe Quinones and Christopher Quinones, his sisters Evelyn and Ruthie, his brothers Exer, Willy, Charlie, Joe, Louie and Gorge.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother Louisa Antonia Ruiz Quinones, his father Avelino Quinones and his brother Tito (William) Hernandez

A chapel service for Larry will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.

Larry will be laid to rest in Stewart Sunnyslope Cemetery, 40 Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont. Serving as pallbearers are Ashley Quinones, Connor Ross, Pastor Mark, Marc Burton, Louie Quinones, Gabriel, Maria Q. and Evelyn Q. Fond memories may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Quinones family.

