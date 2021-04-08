Larry Lee Swartzendruber, 80, of Banning passed away Feb. 6, 2021.
He was born in Pigeon, Mich. Dec. 18, 1940.
He was the first son of Omar D Sr. and Arlene J. Swartzendruber.
Other than his college days at Goshen, Ind. and two service years in Colorado, he resided in the Southern California area.
In 1994 he married the love of his life Julie Besteeter, who preceded him in death in January 2017. After a few hears living in Ontario, they bought a home and lived their final years at Sun Lakes in Banning. He claimed the only thing they argued over was who loved the other the most.
Larry’s working career followed in the footsteps of his father Omar Sr., which included a variety of sales. He was quite the storyteller and enjoyed interacting with any one. It was easy for him to make friends with his humor and engaging, kind words. He would generously share what had with others.
Larry was an avid lover of most sports but his main devotion was fast pitch softball. Despite having polio in his teen years, he became a premier pitcher in the open league division, where he earned a wide variety of personal coach awards for numerous college softball players. His greatest reward was seeing others succeed in their playing skills.
Larry was also a lover of music, mainly gospel. He was a baritone/bass singer in a variety of choirs, quartets and a soloist. He recorded one of his songs, “Big Government,” under the ‘code name’ Bobbie Lee.
His faith in Christ was his anchor, pulling him through the challenges of polio, the loss of Julie and life as a whole. If you were open to hearing the “Good News,” he was ready to share it.
He is survived by his sister Jane Swartzendruber, of Banning, and his brother, Omar Swartzendruber II (Kay) of Buckeye, Ariz. His other sisters Shirley Guengerich and Joanne Larson preceded him in death.
The light on Earth is just a little dimmer with his passing.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be at a later date.
