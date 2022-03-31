Larry Joe Cox of Beaumont passed away March 7, 2022 in Moreno Valley. He was 82.
Larry was born March 26, 1939 in Greencastle, Ind.
Larry was retired from IBM. He was a member of Beaumont Presbyterian Church.
He was an artist, world traveler and a car enthusiast.
Larry is survived by wife Mary Moody Cox; daughters Julie (Kevin) Kerk, Laura Jones and Vickie Cox; stepson Kenric Smith; and sister Linda Smith.
He is preceded in death by first wife Marjorie Cox; son-in-law Stephen Jones; and parents Walter and Faye Cox.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to give.ABTA.org in honor of Larry’s son-in-law Steve.
Services will be held April 2, 2022.
