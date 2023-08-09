Larry Benton Gustuson, 80, died on Aug. 5, 2023, at Riverside Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Los Angeles. He was adopted as an infant by an incredible couple, Pauline and Ben Gustuson. Soon thereafter, they also adopted a daughter, Linda.
He grew up in Long Beach and attended Long Beach State College to pursue a career in business.
He met the love of his life, Sandy, in March of 1967. Just a few short months later, on Aug. 19, 1967, he married her. They remained happily married for almost 56 years.
The family grew to include four daughters and one son (and one beloved dog Rudy).
Larry worked for Fleetwood Enterprises at various locations throughout California, Oregon, Maryland, Texas and eventually landed back home in California. He quickly moved up the ranks from assistant sales manager to sales manager.
In 1979, together with Sandy, they started their own business, Stage Stop Enterprises in Beaumont.
Larry built a beautiful custom home in Cherry Valley, where they raised their five children.
In addition to traveling, Larry loved RVing and four-wheeling with friends and family. His wife Sandy joked that he was a real “nut” when it came to four-wheeling.
Larry retired early and enjoyed volunteering with various organizations. He helped prepare food and clean up for those displaced by natural disasters around the country. He also volunteered at various Christian camps.
Larry loved the Lord and was a devout Christian. He was a longtime parishioner of Fellowship Church in Beaumont.
Larry was proud of his family and loved his wife and children deeply. He will be missed.
Larry is survived by his wife Sandy; daughters Kathi (Kurt) Kwappenberg of Redlands, Stephanie (Tim) Bollinger of Cherry Valley, Susan (Andy) Bartoli of Beaumont and Michelle (Carl) Petite of Beaumont; and son Ben (Rachael) Gustuson of Forest Falls; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Parkway, in Beaumont. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s name to his favorite non-profit organization, Gleanings for the Hungry, Dinuba. Visit Gleanings.org for more information.
