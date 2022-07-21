Larry Arnold Milledge passed away on May 22, 2022. He was born on Jan. 26, 1950 in Merced, Calif., as an only child to Fred and Dora Milledge.
He moved to Banning at a young age where he attended school and graduated from Banning High school in 1968.
Larry joined the U.S. Army in 1970 and was stationed at Fort Ord, Calif., with the Second Armed Battalion. He was then stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and became a tank mechanic. He served six years in the Army and stayed stateside to repair tanks. Larry was extremely proud to be a veteran and always wore his military hats.
He moved back to California in 1977, married and had two children, Scotty and Rhiannon.
He worked various jobs until he picked up the electrician trade in the late-70s. He worked for West Coast Electric for 10 years through the ‘80s and ‘90s. During this time Larry did the electrical work on the homes built in the Sun Lakes community. He then started his career as a custodian with the Banning Unified School District, positioned at Nicolet Middle School until he retired in 2020.
Larry loved his children and grandchildren. He was always there and always helped with anything and everything he could. Larry tried to always attend school functions, martial arts performances and sporting events.
Larry’s passion was working on and showing off his 1971 Camaro that he drove and entered into hundreds of car shows throughout the years, all over the Southern California. He won dozens of trophies and plaques that are displayed proudly throughout his home.
Larry was a Christian and loved the Lord. He attended Calvary Chapel in Banning for many years and continued attending when they moved to Cherry Valley.
Larry is survived by his children Scotty Milledge and Rhiannon Brashear, son-in-law David Brashear, grandchildren Chevelle, Marissa, Kailey, Brenden and Trinity.
There will be a celebration of life to honor Larry, to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at his daughter’s house at 1172 Woodburn Circle, Beaumont.
