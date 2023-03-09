Kristina Smith

Kristina (Kristy) Smith passed away suddenly on Feb. 22, 2023, from a pulmonary embolism after having knee surgery in January.
Kristy was born April 13, 1979, in Loma Linda to her proud parents Paul and Connie LeBlanc. She grew up in Beaumont and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1998.
Kisty loved playing softball at Noble Creek. During her senior year of high school, she began training for the L.A. Marathon, and after completing she would go on to run five more marathons.
After graduating high school. Kristy volunteered in her mother’s Head Start classroom where her love for the field of early childhood developmet grew. She attended Mt. San Jacinto College, earning an associate’s degree in child development and she went on to earn her B.A. in human development from California Baptist University.
She aquired her master’s degree in education from Grand Canyon University.
Krsity was employed 18 years with Riverside County Offic of Education as a Head Start teacher. She was a passionate and dedicated teacher who cared about all her student and their families. She also developed many close and longtime friendships with her colleagues.
Kristy was happily married to Jason Smith, who she had known since high school, on July 7, 2007. They have two children, Braden and Landon Smith. Kristy was a loving wife and mother who adored her children and cherished the time they spent together as a family.
Kristy was at all family and friend gatherings with a thoughtful gift, her Starbucks and a beautiful smile. Her family meant the world to her, and she will be profoundly missed by family, friends and all those who knew her.
She was proceded in death by her maternal grandparents Norman and Marge Gordan, paternal grandfather Paul LeBlanc II, Aunt Susan Young and Uncle Randy Gordon.
She is survived by her loving husband Jason Smith, sons Braden and Landon Smith, her parents Paul and Connie LeBlanc, grandmother Anne LeBlanc, sister Kimberly McGuire and brothers Jason LeBlanc and Joey LeBlanc.
Kristy’s memorial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont. Reception will follow at the Cherry Valley Grange Hall, 10478 Beaumont Ave., following graveside services.
