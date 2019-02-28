Kristina Ann (Kristi) Mee passed away on Feb. 19, 2019 from complications of pneumonia.
She was 48.
Kristi was born on March 19, 1970 in Long Beach.
She lived three years in Lakewood, then lived in Cherry Valley.
Kristi graduated from Beaumont High School in 1988.
She lived in Midland, Texas, Indianapolis, Ft. Collins, Colo., Oxnard, Calif., and Peoria and Scottsdale, Ariz.
She worked in retail in Indiana, California and Arizona.
Kristi is survived by her father and mother Ron and Carol Mee; sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Paul LaCanfora; nephew Evan LaCanfora and his wife, Sara; nephew Landon LaCanfora; niece Emily LaCanfora; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.
We loved her so much and she will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
She loved the Arizona Coyotes hockey team, attending games when she could.
She loved spring training and regular baseball games.
Her favorite team was the Colorado Rockies.
She followed Indy Car and Nascar racing for many years.
She loved the outdoors and spent her time hiking or walking when she could.
She loved to read.
Her services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at First Baptist Church at 901 Euclid Ave. in Beaumont.
