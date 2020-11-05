Kevin Ralph Bergeron, 57, of Beaumont passed away on Oct. 14.
Kevin was born Oct. 16, 1962 to Grace Bergeron and Ralph Bergeron.
Kevin worked as an RV technician at Wippert's RV for 15 years.
He enjoyed traveling, barbequining, spending time with family, playing darts and watching football.
Kevin is survived by his wife Cynthia Bergeron of Beaumont; son William Calderon of Columbia, S.C.; daughter Brittney Bergeron of Nevada; three grandchildren and five sisters and many other loving family members.
Kevin was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Grace Bergeron; brother Ron Bergeron; and sister Sharon Bergeron.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Bergeron family.
