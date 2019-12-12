Kevin Paul Siva

Kevin Paul Siva, 62, of Banning died peacefully at home Dec. 2, after many years of health issues.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Florentina Siva; and sisters Paulette Siva and Colleen Zahler.

He is survived by brothers Allen Saubel/Sauvelpahkick of Palm Coast, Fla., Lance Horsman and Michael Horsman of Banning; and sister Melana Horsman of Banning — as well as numerous nieces and nephews from Morongo and Los Coyotes Reservations.

There will be a memorial for Kevin on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel in Banning at 4 p.m.

Internment is on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 11205 Mission Rd., Morongo Reservation, Banning.

Tags

More from this section

Kevin Paul Siva

Kevin Paul Siva

Kevin Paul Siva, 62, of Banning died peacefully at home Dec. 2, after many years of health issues.

Augustine Miranda

Augustine Miranda

Longtime Banning resident Augustine “Tinie” Miranda, died Nov. 23, at home. He was 82.

Henry Roberts

Henry Roberts

Henry Ralph Roberts, 79, of Cherry Valley passed away on Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Yucaipa of cancer.

Richard Eugene Neveux

Richard Eugene Neveux

Richard Eugene Neveux (Dick) passed away on Nov. 27. He was born on Dec. 12, 1929 in Chicago to Tom and Catherine Neveux.

Elena A. Nizzia

Elena A. Nizzia

Elena A. Nizzia, a 73-year Banning resident, died Nov. 18. She was 96.

William Hicks

William Hicks

William Eugene Hicks passed away peacefully with God’s grace with his family around him on Oct. 18.