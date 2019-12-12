Kevin Paul Siva, 62, of Banning died peacefully at home Dec. 2, after many years of health issues.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Florentina Siva; and sisters Paulette Siva and Colleen Zahler.
He is survived by brothers Allen Saubel/Sauvelpahkick of Palm Coast, Fla., Lance Horsman and Michael Horsman of Banning; and sister Melana Horsman of Banning — as well as numerous nieces and nephews from Morongo and Los Coyotes Reservations.
There will be a memorial for Kevin on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel in Banning at 4 p.m.
Internment is on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 11205 Mission Rd., Morongo Reservation, Banning.
