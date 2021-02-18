Kenneth Razon

Kenny Razon, 59, passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2021 at the USC hospital in Los Angeles.

He was born Feb. 12, 1961 in Riverside to Martina Boniface.

He was a graduate of San Jacinto High School. He was a well-known, all-around athlete throughout high school.

He was a recipient of the White Sweater award as well as academic and sports awards.

He played ball for the Soboba Renegades and Morongo Men’s Club. He also played and coached for the Beernuts. He was married to Ruth Necochea on Nov. 7, 2009.

He was survived by brothers Carl, Wayne, Darrel, Ira, Allen, Chris, Timothy, Phillip, and David; and sisters Sandy, Charlotte, Lila, Paula, Debbie, Michelle, and Faith.

He was a devoted father to Leland, Jamie, Shaun, Shay, Flip, and Fawn, with many grandchildren and two great- grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and many who knew him.

He is preceded in death by Art, Mike, Boonie, Robert, Lanie, and two grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Feb. 15, 2021 at Saint Joseph Catholic church on Soboba Indian Reservation.

