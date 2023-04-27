Kenneth Wayne Hironimus, 89, passed away on April 19.
The oldest of five children, he was born at home in the small town of Volo, Ill., in 1933.
In 1955, he married Jacquelyn Marie Chilvers, and they had two sons — Kenneth Wayne Jr. and Gary Jon. In 1960, they moved to California, eventually settling in Cherry Valley in 1969, where they raised their family.
Ken lived life to its fullest; riding horses in the High Sierras, waterskiing on the Colorado River, racing motorcycles in the Southern California desert, and riding his touring motorcycle across the entire United States. He instilled that same zest for life in his kids and grandkids, and his legacy will live on in their lives, as they all continue to live that same lifestyle.
Ken was preceded in death by his first wife Jacquelyn.
He is survived by his wife Janis; sister Cheryl (and Gary) Thompson; sons Wayne (and Sheila) Hironimus and Gary (and Bernadette) Hironimus; along with five grandchildren, Stacey (and Blake) Campbell, Samantha (and Dennis) Orozco, Garret (and Kim) Hironimus, Anthony (and Demi) Hironimus, Sabrina (and Ricardo) Navarro; and nine great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.