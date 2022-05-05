Kenneth Morgan Johnstone Jr., a native Southern Californian born on Feb. 9, 1934, passed on April 13, 2022 at the age of 88 years.
Johnstone is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanette (knowing she was a treasure, he started dating her when she was just 14), four children (Kenneth the third, Darren, Lynnette and Janelle), 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandkids.
His favorite things were food, chocolate, dessert, family, Hawaii and westerns, but he was particularly fond of his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was friends with everyone (whether they wanted to be or not!) and was an expert “teaser.”
He was very proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy for two years and the U.S. Army for more than two years.
He overcame a less than healthy early childhood and by God’s grace, became a good man, provider and a growing Christ-follower.
He was frugal and still generous; a consummate “professional” supervisor and organizer, and a man who prioritized growing in Christ.
He was loved and never stopped loving his wife and family.
A grandson observed about Kenneth, “It is a profound realization to know such an ‘unstoppable’ patriarchal figurehead is no longer with us — even though his memory and impact will undoubtedly still live on.”
Yes, and he will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
A celebration of life for Kenneth will be held Saturday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Johnstone family.
