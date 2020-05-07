Kenneth John Jones of Cherry Valley passed away on April 28.
He was 94.
Kenneth was born June 24, 1925 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Gonzalo (Ray) Baca Lomeli, 97, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, journeyed home to meet his Lord and savior on April 27.
Barbara Platner, known as Barb, passed away March 14 peacefully from complications of Crohn’s disease.
George H. Carson passed away on April 17 at home in Banning, where he had lived for the last 14 years. He was 74.
