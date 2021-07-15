Kenneth Ellis Smith passed away June 19 of heart failure at San Antonio Hospital in Upland. He was 56.
Kenneth was a resident of Beaumont for 56 years. He worked in the pest control industry for 25 years.
He was a member of Wildwood Calvary of Yucaipa.
In his younger days, he swam on a swim team; he liked diving, played tennis, and loved motorcycles, movies and country music. He was also in Little League from minors to senior league.
Kenneth is survived by mother Sharron Smith of Beaumont; brother Bryan (Kathy) Smith of Redlands and Kelly (Anthony) and their children Jayden and Austin; and brother Craig Smith of Beaumont and Breck (Ashley) and their children Jacob and Alaiyah.
He is preceded in death by father Kenneth of Beaumont; sister Michele of Banning; grandparents Pele and Uie Kellum of Banning; grandmother Katherine Smith of Banning; aunt Donna Duplechain of Apple Valley; cousins Breck Duplechain of Phelan, James Smith of Banning and Kathy Hatch of Needles.
A memorial service will be held July 17 at 10 a.m. at Thrive Church, 2562 W. Wilson St., Banning.
The family asks that no flowers be contributed.
Commented