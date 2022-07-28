OBIT Kreckow.tif

Kenneth Charles Kreckow, known as Casey by his family and friends, passed away on July 4, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born to Marlys and Donald Kreckow in Minneapolis, Minn.

Casey graduated from Edina High School in Minnesota in 1953. He also attended Havi Technical Institute and north Western College.

He served 22 years in the Navy. During his service, her served one year at Midway Island and two cruised in Vietnam on the Coral Sea V43. During his time on the Coral Sea V43, he was lead instructor on the E2 Radar Hawkeye. He retired as a chief.

After his naval service, Casey worked at computer data and was a teacher for adult education. Then, he became a technician for Sony Transcom for 10 years.

Casey loved riding his motorcycles. Casey and Carol found Sun Lakes on one of their many rides. Casey enjoyed living in Sun Lakes. He was known for attending Sun Lakes events and dinners with his “harem,” which included his wife and their women friends.

Kenneth (Casey) is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Kreckow and his son Bruce Allen Kreckow. He is survived by his wife Carol Kreckow; sister Mary Raiche; son and daughter-in-law Jerry and Teresa Kreckow; daughters Sandra Tafolla and Christine Bowman; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside service is at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside. A celebration of life will be held after the service at Sun Lakes Country Club’s north clubhouse, 850 Country Club Dr., Banning.

