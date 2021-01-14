Keith W. Volk passed away Dec. 19, 2020 in Palm Springs.
Keith lived part time in Palm Springs and Kihei, Maui at the time of his death.
Keith was the fourth child born to Lena and Herman Volk in Rugby, N.D. in September 1953.
Keith is survived by family he deeply cared about, siblings Shirley Lemmex of Colorado, Karl Volk of Nevada, Kim Volk (Karla) of California, Sue Volk of Nevada, Shelly Thoreson (William) of Minnesota, Kurt Volk of California and Kerry Volk of Hawaii; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who love him.
He is predeceased by parents Lena and Herman Volk and brothers Ken and Kelly.
Keith graduated from Rugby High School and worked at Bickler’s Jack and Jill, Red Owl Supermarket and Crooks Lanes and Lounge in Rugby, prior to moving to California.
With his entrepreneurial spirit, Keith was self-employed and built KV Paint and Decorating to a thriving business in Beaumont.
Keith was a member of the Lions Club of Beaumont.
Following his retirement in 2014, Keith continued with his property management business and vacation rentals of his oceanfront homes in Maui, where he cared for guests and treated them like family.
Keith lived for his daily swims and long walks where he would strike up conversations with anyone he met.
He loved a good story, but if the Los Angeles Lakers were playing a game, storytelling was only allowed during commercials.
Keith will be remembered for his generosity to his family and friends, his intense work ethic, wry smile, caustic sense of humor and his enjoyment of life.
There will be no funeral services per his wishes.
A celebration of life will be organized by his family.
Donations in Keith’s memory may be sent to Little Flower School at 306 3d Ave SE in Rugby, N.D., 58368.
Condolences to the family may be sent in care of his sister Shirley Lemmex, 2931 University Ave, Longmont , Colo., 80503 or to any family member with whom you may have a special relationship.
