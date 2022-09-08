Katie Ozell Moore ,born April 6, 1927, in Brownfield, Texas, to James Franklin Walls and Flossie Esther (Shelton) Walls, passed on Aug. 21, 2022.
Ozell, as she was immediately referred, was preceded in death by her parents Rev. James and Flossie Walls; by her loving spouse Lawrence Evans Moore; her siblings Johnnie Verlen Walls, Ronnie Lee Walls, June Delene (Walls) Sanford, Donald Wayne Walls, Coy Eugene Walls and James O’Neil Walls; and two grandchildren Cynthia Dian Moore and James Lee Moore. Ozell is survived by her four children, Lawrence Wayne (Trini) Moore, James Lee Moore, Deborah Ann (Vergil) Caskey and Katie Marie (Jerry) Oakley; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ozell helped raise several nieces and nephews: Raymond, Bill, Rhonda, Shari, Shawna and Jane-LouAnn.
Ozell married the love of her life, Lawrence Moore, on June 6, 1948, and they enjoyed 50 years together.
Ozell started her formal work career at 16 years old at a bottling company. She changed her career path at 18 and boldly landed a job in a sewing factory with no formal experience. She maintained that sewing factory career until retirement when she began to care full-time for her aging parents.
Ozell was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Banning for 77 years where her father had pastored for over 33 years.
Ozell lived a passionate godly servant life where she loved fiercely and unconditionally, forgave openly, prayed without ceasing, gave selflessly, cared physically and spiritually for those in need, provided spiritual guidance, demonstrated superior discernment and wisdom, exercised extreme compassion, rooted for the underdog, was quick-witted, and overall served others.
“While we had Ozell 95 years, it still wasn’t long enough. We will miss her presence and undying love. She has attained her goal and has been greeted at the Gates of Heaven with, ‘Well done my good and faithful servant! Welcome home,’” Moore’s family stated. “May we all strive to live her legacy of godly love and service every day.”
A visitation for Ozell will be held Friday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont. A chapel service will occur Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m., also at Weaver Mortuary. A banquet reception will occur Saturday, Sept. 24, at Beaumont City Hall, 550 E. Sixth St., Beaumont. A shelter service will occur Monday, Sept. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
