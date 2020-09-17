Kathy Wagner

Kathleen Elizabeth Wagner, 73, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, at her home in Cherry Valley. Kathy was a resident of Cherry Valley for 40 years. She was born in Brooklyn to a Navy mom and Marine father. The family settled in Fullerton after 10 years of military moves throughout Southern California. Kathy married her husband James Wagner in 1968 and lived in Brea for a short time before settling in Cherry Valley in 1979. Kathy spent 35 years as a tax professional/accountant. She started her career with H&R Block before starting her own business in a small 200 square-foot space in Cherry Valley in 1985. Kathy took a lot of pride in each and every client she had over the years. She retired in 2015 after 32 years of dedication to her customers at Accurate Tax. Kathy was very involved in the community: she has been a major part of Beaumont youth baseball/softball for the last 40 years and Soroptomist International of Beaumont/Banning, The Winter Wish Committee, The Chamber of Commerce and Cherry Valley Bowhunters. She also was a volunteer at the Cherry Festival, Buncopalooza, poker nights, Man About Town and any other community event she could help out with. She was passionate about volunteering and supporting the Beaumont community. Kathy received several awards for all her dedication to this town. She has received the Woman of Distinction Award, The Mother of the Year Award, Queen for a Day Award, Citizen of the Year Award and The Heritage Award. She is preceded in death by her father George Matthews, mother Claire Matthews. She is survived by her husband James of Cherry Valley; brothers George, Michael, and Robert Matthews; and sister Kimberly Slingerland; sons Stephen (Michelle) and Kenneth (Jacqulyn); daughter Jamie; stepdaughter M’Chellin of Indiana; grandchildren Madison, Kendyl, Stephanie, Taryn, Mckenzie, and Stephen (Honus) and her extended family of many friends. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Soroptomist International (money to go towards the Winter Wish program that provides presents for underprivileged children during Christmas) or to Beaumont Youth Baseball , which will go towards registration for families who are unable to pay for their child to play. These are the two things she was most passionate about and put her heart and soul into both of them for over 35 years. The donations can be made at the celebration of life or by mail to P.O. Box 3303, Beaumont.
Arrangements under the direction of Weaver Mortuary, Beaumont.
Commented