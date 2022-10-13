Kathy Joann Northcutt (nee Trinidad) passed away on Sept. 4, 2022, just three days after her 66th birthday.
Kathy was born Sept. 1, 1956, in Los Angeles, to Emelie Fernandez and Adolph Trinidad. She graduated from Corona High School in 1974.
She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Northcutt; brothers Joe (Melissa) Trinidad, Guy (Debbie) Trinidad and Chris Casillas. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Kathy started painting local business windows for the holidays when she was 17 with little more than her bicycle and a crate of painting supplies. She continued painting windows for most of her life all over southern California. She loved the outdoors, cooking, gardening and her family.
She was a Christian and a prayer warrior, and she always had a kind word for everyone she met. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Cremation has taken place and her ashes have been buried at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Calimesa alongside her mother’s grave.
A memorial will be held at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Wildwood Park, 36699 Wildwood Canyon Road, Yucaipa, for her friends and family.
