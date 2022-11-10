OBIT Witt.tif

Kathryn (Brooks) Witt passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at home with her husband James Witt at her side.

Kathy was born Oct. 20, 1951, to Glenn and Betty Brooks in Maryland.

She grew up in Beaumont with her sister Joanne Roman and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1969.

Kathy worked at local banks for 20 years and retired.

Kathy and James were married for 42 years.

Kathy is survived by her son Richard Cannady and his wife Michelle, their children Lacey and Blake and stepchildren Tina and Kevin Witt.

Kathy and Jim have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

“Kathy was my love of life for 48 years,” James stated. “I will miss her every day.”

Tags

More from this section

Kathryn (Brooks) Witt

Kathryn (Brooks) Witt

Kathryn (Brooks) Witt passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at home with her husband James Witt at her side.

Neil Alwin Nottingham Jr

Neil Alwin Nottingham Jr

Services will be held in Redlands for Neil Alwin Nottingham Jr., a retired firefighter who died Nov. 1, 2022, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 85.

Robert L. Rohrback

Robert L. Rohrback

Robert L. Rohrback of Banning, born March 29, 1934, in Omaha, Neb., passed away Nov. 3, 2022.

Victor E. Andrade Jr

Victor E. Andrade Jr

Victor E. Andrade Jr. passed Oct. 17, 2022, in Loma Linda. He was born July 23, 1965, in Hemet, and he resided in Banning for 40 years.

Muriel Ann Davis

Muriel Ann Davis

Muriel Ann Davis, 90, of Banning passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Muriel was born in Saginaw, Mich.