Kathleen Sampson Talerico passed away July 8, 2023, in Beaumont at the age of 79. She was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Frederick, Okla.

Kathy served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

She is survived by Anthony Talerico, her husband of 58 years, as well as her children Joseph (Michelle), Jennifer (Robert), Christina (Charles), John (Elizabeth) and Angel; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister Carla Sue Sampson and son-in-law Jay Easterling.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.

